BPD looking for man wanted in Chevron store robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for a robbery at a Chevron convenience store earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on Feb. 27 at the Chevron Food Mart, located at 3360 Panama Lane. The suspect stole beer from the store and assaulted an employee who attempted to stop him.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 18-20 years old, around 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing all black clothing and carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.