BPD looking for man wanted in business burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a business burglary last month.

The department said the incident occurred on Dec. 26 in the area of Truxtun Avenue and Oak Street. The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 6 feet 2 inches tall with an average build. He was wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.