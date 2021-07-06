BPD looking for man wanted in burglary, auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary and auto theft.

The department said on May 11 at around 2:32 a.m., the suspect entered the closed garage of a residence in the 4200 block of Waterfall Canyon Drive and stole a vehicle that was parked inside. The man then fled in the stolen vehicle and left the area. The vehicle was later recovered, according to BPD.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with curly short black hair. He was wearing no shirt, blue jean pants and a gold chain, the department said. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.