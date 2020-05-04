Man arrested for burglary at Men’s Wearhouse distribution center on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary at the Men’s Wearhouse distribution center on Sunday.

The department said at around 7:07 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Men’s Wearhouse Distribution Center, located at 5801 District Boulevard. Officers arrived and confirmed the business had been burglarized.

While clearing the property grounds, the department said officers observed a suspect attempting to flee. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended and was found to be in possession of loss from the business.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Marlon Solares, who BPD said is also a suspect in an additional business burglary that occurred on April 3 at Harbor Freight Tools. That case has been submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s office and charges are pending, the department said.

Solares was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of burglary, looting, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer and an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant.