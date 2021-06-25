BPD looking for man wanted in bank robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in a recent a bank robbery.

The department said the robbery occurred on Wednesday at 12:41 p.m. at the BBVA Bank located at 8500 Stockdale Hwy. The suspect is described as being a White man, 40 to 50 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, slim build with short gray hair.

He was seen wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, black face mask, black long sleeve shirt, yellow reflective vest, and blue pants, according to BPD.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late-model black Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.