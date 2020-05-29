BPD looking for man wanted in auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for auto theft on Wednesday.

The department said at around 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of San Emidio Street, the victim started his vehicle to cool the interior. The department said the victim briefly left the vehicle running unattended, at which point the suspect entered the vehicle and fled the area.

The man has been described as white or Hispanic, between 30 to 40 years old, up to 6 feet tall, medium build, with black shaggy hair and an unkempt beard. He was wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt, dark athletic pants and gray and white sneakers.

The victim’s vehicle has since been recovered, BPD said. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.