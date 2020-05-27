BPD looking for man wanted for two residential burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in two residential burglaries.

The department said the incidents occurred on May 18 and 19 at a residence in the 4300 block of Jewett Avenue. The suspect is described as a white man, 30-40 years old, heavy build with light brown hair and blonde facial hair. He was wearing black baseball hat, white t-shirt, and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.