BPD looking for man wanted for stealing package from residence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a package theft in August.

The department said the incident occurred on Aug. 20 on Holtby Road near Dracena Street. The suspect removed packages from the victim’s porch and left the area on a black BMX style bicycle. The suspect is described as being white, thin with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and a black backwards-facing baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.