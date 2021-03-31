BPD looking for man wanted for church burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a commercial burglary.

The department said the burglary occurred on March 21 in the area of Eureka Street and Currans Lane. The suspect made entry into a church and stole several items. The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man, 25-35 years old, medium height, medium build with a beard.

He was wearing a grey knit cap, plaid shirt and dark jeans, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.