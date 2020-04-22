BPD looking for man wanted for shoplifting from Lowe’s store

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for shoplifting from a Lowe’s store earlier this year.

The department said on Jan. 12 at the Lowe’s, located at 6200 Colony St., the suspect entered the store, went to the power tool section of the store, selected several items and left the store

without paying.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, bald, up to 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.