BPD looking for man wanted for grand theft at Best Buy store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is still looking for a man wanted for a grand theft in August.

The department said the incident occurred on Aug. 22 at the Best Buy store on Rosedale Highway. BPD said the suspect pretended to be a Best Buy employee and took money from a customer who thought they were purchasing an item.

As the case is considered a grand theft, the suspect had to have stolen at least $950 from the victim, according to state law.

The suspect has been described as 50 to 60 years old, heavy build, clean shaven, wearing a blue checkered shirt, white Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat, black neck gaiter, sunglasses and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.