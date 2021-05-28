BPD looking for man wanted for grand theft at CVS Pharmacy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a grand theft at a CVS Pharmacy.

The department said the incident occurred on May 12 at the CVS located at 6500 South Union Ave. The suspect stole merchandise and fled from the store in a white Honda Accord. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with a receding hairline.

He was wearing a red polo shirt, light-colored jeans and white shoes, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.