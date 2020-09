BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is still looking for a man wanted for burglary in August.

The department said the incident occurred on Aug. 16 on Brundage Lane at Holtby Road. The suspect is described as being white, in his 30s, wearing a Raiders baseball hat and a striped polo shirt. He was also in possession of a backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.