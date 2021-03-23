BPD looking for man wanted for burglary at Lorene’s Downtown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for a commercial burglary.

The department said the burglary occurred on Feb. 20 at Lorene’s Downtown, located at 1531 23rd St. The suspect forced entry into the business and took several items. The suspect is described as being Hispanic with medium height and build, a mustache and long black hair.

He was wearing a grey and plaid hooded sweatshirt, brown leather jacket dark jeans, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.