BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for burglarizing a residence in Northwest Bakersfield and committing identity theft last month.

On June 19, a residence in the 5500 block of Lombardy Court was burglarized, according to police.

Photos of the subject were taken at a business of the suspect who is believed to have burglarized the home and committed identity theft.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his 20’s, and about 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to BPD. The man has a stocky build, short black hair and has tattoos on his left cheek and above his eye.





If you have information regarding this suspect’s whereabouts or details on this case, call Detective Miller at 661-852-7039.