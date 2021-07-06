BPD looking for man wanted for breaking into Vons pharmacy, stealing prescription drugs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man wanted for a business burglary earlier this year.

The department said on April 16 at around 10:30 p.m, the suspect entered the Vons store located at 9000 Ming Ave., forced entry into the closed pharmacy and removed prescription drugs. The suspect is described as being a white man, 18-22 years old, up to 5 feet 10 inches tall, up to 190 pounds with short brown hair.

He was wearing a black jacket with a red plaid accent and hood, dark-blue jeans and black and white shoes, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.