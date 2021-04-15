BPD looking for man wanted for attempted residential burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted residential burglary.

The department said on March 30 at around 5:40 a.m., the suspect attempted to get into a residence located in the 3200 block Hedgeland Court. The suspect is described as a light-complected man, 18-28 years old, 5 feet 8 inches, 165 pounds with a dark beard.

He was wearing a baseball cap, multicolored shirt, long shorts, light-colored tennis shoes and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.