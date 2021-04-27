BPD looking for man wanted for aggravated assault in parking lot of Stockdale Veterinary Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an aggravated assault earlier this month.

The department said on April 14 at around 9:21 a.m., the suspect assaulted a victim in the parking lot of the Stockdale Veterinary Hospital, located at 6400 Nottingham Lane. BPD said the assault happened after an argument began between the suspect and the victim after the victim refused to give him money.

BPD said the suspect was armed with a metal pole. He is described as being white, in his 20s and was wearing a black tank top and brown pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.