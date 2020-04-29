BPD looking for man suspected of making criminal threats

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for questioning in a criminal threats investigation.

The department said the incident occurred on Feb. 25 in the 2500 block of South H Street. The

suspect reportedly made threatening statements to a subject in the area. The man is described as

Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and a full beard.

He was seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.