BPD looking for man suspected in Valley Gun burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a burglary at Valley Gun last month.

The department said the burglary occurred on April 26 at around 10:06 a.m. at Valley Gun, located at 2728 Chester Avenue. The suspect was observed breaking into a storage container at the rear of the

business, before fleeing in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic. The vehicle is a white 2001 Chrysler Voyager with a California license plate number of 4ROS922.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspect is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.