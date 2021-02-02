BPD looking for mail theft, vandalism suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect involved in mail theft and vandalism.

The incident happened on Jan. 1 in the 3400 block of Truxtun Avenue, near the Oak Street intersection.

Suspect Description:

Age: 30s

Height: 5’10”

Average build

Black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective F. Barrales at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.