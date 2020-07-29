BPD looking for hit-and-run suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

The department said that on July 6 at around 10:30 a.m., the suspect was involved in a collision in the area of Q Street and W. Columbus Street. The suspect fled without exchanging insurance information with the victim, BPD said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, medium build with a goatee and a tattoo on his right forearm. He was driving a black 2000 GMC Yukon with a red hood and no front bumper.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.