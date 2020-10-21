BPD looking for grand theft suspect who stole wallet from Walmart customer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for a grand theft at a Walmart store.

The department said the suspect stole a customer’s wallet that had been left on a register counter at the Walmart store located at 2601 Fashion Place. The man has been described as being Hispanic or Black, in his mid-to-late 30s, 6 feet tall, bald with a heavy build.

BPD said he was wearing a black t-shirt with the “Star Wars” character Yoda on the front as well as gray shorts. Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.