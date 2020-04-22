BPD looking for driver, vehicle involved in recent hit-and-run

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that resulted in major injuries earlier this month.

The department said that on April 10 at around 4:28 p.m., the vehicle was involved in a

collision with a bicyclist in the area of Baker Street and East California Avenue. The

driver of the vehicle fled the scene and the bicyclist suffered serious injuries.

The vehicle is described as a 1967 El Camino, faded avocado green, lowered with multi spoke wheels.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.