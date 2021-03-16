BPD looking for driver, vehicle involved in hit and run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last year.

The department said the incident occurred on Dec. 30 at around 6:19 p.m. in the 1700 block of Golden State Frontage Road. The driver is described as being a White man, 20-40 years old with a medium build. He was wearing an orange vest and a baseball cap.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer-model blue FJ Cruiser.

Anyone with information about the driver and/or vehicle is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.