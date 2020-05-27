BPD looking for driver, vehicle in hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that resulted in significant injuries.

The department said the collision on May 9 at around 12:16 a.m. in the area of War Admiral Drive and Galant Fox Avenue. The suspect vehicle has been described as a 2015-2017 Chrysler 300 with a sunroof. The vehicle possibly sustained front-end damage during the collision, the department said.

The vehicle is believed to belong to a resident in the area or someone who frequents the neighborhood, according to BPD. The driver is described as a Hispanic man, 20-24 years old, thin build with wavy hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information on the location of the driver and/or the vehicle are encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.