BPD looking for catalytic converter theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a catalytic converter theft.

The department said on June 11 at around 1:30 p.m., the suspect stole the catalytic converter from a parked vehicle in the 2000 block of Oak Street. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, up to 6 feet tall, around 240 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt and light blue shorts with a white stripe on the sides.

The suspect vehicle is a 2007 gray Cadillac four-door sedan, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.