BPD looking for business theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a business theft that took place earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on April 14 at Diamond Club Towing, located at 2298 S. Union Ave. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who wore a black hooded Nike sweater, white t-shirt, grey athletic Champion shorts and black socks.

The department said the suspect left the scene in a blue Chevrolet S10 pickup.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.