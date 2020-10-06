BPD looking for burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a recent burglary.

The department said the incident occurred on Sunday on Morning Drive near Highway 178 interchange. The suspect forced entry into a travel trailer and stole several items. The suspect has been described as a Black man in his early 30s, slim build wearing a black beanie, glasses and a black jacket.

The department said he was riding a mountain bicycle during the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.