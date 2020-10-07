BPD looking for burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary last month.

The department said the incident occurred on Stockdale Highway near California Avenue between Sept. 10-11. The suspect is described as a Black man, 20 to 25 years old and up to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a white hat with a black logo (possibly Adidas) and a black bill, a black t-shirt and jeans.

BPD said he was possibly holding an unidentifiable tool in his right hand.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.