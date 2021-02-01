BPD looking for armed robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent armed robbery.

The department said the robbery occurred on Jan. 13 at 7:25 p.m. at the Dollar Tree store located at 2505 South H St. The suspect is described as a Black man in his mid 30s, 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 210 pounds.

He was wearing a black-knit cap, plaid blue jacket, gray sweatpants, black shoes with white soles and was armed with a black-and-silver pistol, according to the department.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.