BPD looking for AM/PM theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for theft.

The department said the suspect is responsible for a theft that occurred September 9 at an AM/PM Gas Station located at 2612 Buck Owens Boulevard.

The suspect is described as follows:

Hispanic man, thin build, approximately 5’8” tall with short brown hair, thin beard, wearing a black hat, black polo shirt, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.