BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gun point.

The department said the robbery occurred on Aug. 17 at the 7 Eleven, located at 1701 Pacheco Road, according to BPD officials.

The suspect produced a firearm during the offense, BPD said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man and was last seen wearing a San Francisco Giants hat, white shirt, black pants and wearing a blue bandana.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective J. Perez at 661-326-3593 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.