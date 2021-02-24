BPD looking for 4 teens wanted in January burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying four teens wanted for a burglary last month.

The department said the burglary occurred on Jan. 20 in the 3300 block of Truxtun Avenue. The suspects are described as:

White male teen, slim build, with brown hair. He was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and black/red shoes.

White male teen, slim build with brown hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Hispanic male teen, slim build with black hair. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

White male teen with a medium build. He was wearing a black-knit cap, a black t-shirt with white lettering, dark pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.