BPD looking for 4 suspects in Fancy Nails burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for four suspects in a burglary at Fancy Nails earlier this year.

The department said the burglary occurred on March 26 at around 4:41 a.m. at Fancy Nails, located at 5600 Auburn St. The suspect vehicle has been described as a newer-model silver Chevrolet Equinox The suspects are described as:

White or Hispanic man with dark hair, a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans.

White or Hispanic man, wearing a white baseball cap, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt or jacket and pants.

Unknown race woman wearing a baseball hat, hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

White man in his 20s, with short hair, clean-shaven, wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ locations are urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.