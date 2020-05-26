Breaking News
BPD looking for 4 suspects in Fancy Nails burglary

Crime Watch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for four suspects in a burglary at Fancy Nails earlier this year.

The department said the burglary occurred on March 26 at around 4:41 a.m. at Fancy Nails, located at 5600 Auburn St. The suspect vehicle has been described as a newer-model silver Chevrolet Equinox The suspects are described as:

  • White or Hispanic man with dark hair, a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans.
  • White or Hispanic man, wearing a white baseball cap, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt or jacket and pants.
  • Unknown race woman wearing a baseball hat, hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
  • White man in his 20s, with short hair, clean-shaven, wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ locations are urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111. 

