BPD looking for 3 suspects in business burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for stealing from a beauty store multiple times earlier this year.

The department said that between April 23 and April 24, CosmoProf at 1525 Columbus Street Suite 500 was burglarized on three separate occasions. The suspects are described as:

Hispanic man in his 20’s, medium-length black hair, brown eyes, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, white apron, black pants and black shoes.

Hispanic man, brown eyes, wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and neon green/yellow gloves.

Hispanic man wearing a black mask, red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a black duffel bag.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.