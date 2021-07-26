BPD looking for 3 catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted in a catalytic converter theft.

The department said on July 19 at around 6:30 p.m., the suspects removed a catalytic converter from the victim vehicle in the 1400 block of White Lane. The suspects are described as follows:

Hispanic man, 18-25 years old, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim build, wearing a blue baseball hat, black shirt, light-colored jeans and white shoes.

Hispanic man, 18-25 years old, up to 5 feet 11 inches tall, medium build, wearing a white and grey short-sleeve shirt and dark blue jeans

White or Hispanic woman

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue 2012 Nissan Juke. Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.