BPD looking for 2 women who damaged vehicles with shopping cart

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a vehicle vandalism earlier this month.

The department said the incident occurred on July 15 on California Avenue near Stockdale Highway, The suspects were seen striking a vehicle with a shopping cart. When they realized a witness had taken pictures of them, they began striking the vehicle belonging to the witness, causing more than $1,200 in damage, according to BPD.

The suspects are described as:

Black woman in her 20s with long hair and medium build. She was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pants.

Black woman in her 20s with her hair in a bun. She was wearing a white t-shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.