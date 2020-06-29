BPD looking for 2 wanted for shoplifting from Famous Footwear

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two people wanted for shoplifting from a Famous Footwear store earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on Feb. 2 at the Famous Footwear located at 5243 Gosford Road. The suspects are described as:

  • Hispanic man, 20-25 years old, up to 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, black hair and a trimmed beard.
  • Hispanic woman, 20-25 years old, up to 5 feet 6 inches tall, medium build, dark hair with a tattoo above her left eyebrow.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

