BPD looking for 2 theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

The department said on March 13 at around 2:40 a.m., two men committed two thefts from unlocked vehicles at separate residences and stole a vehicle. The thefts took place in the 1700 block of Thomson Lane and the 1800 block of Delacorte Drive.

One of the suspects is described as being white or Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, up to 6 feet tall, thin build with prescription glasses and a thin goatee. He was wearing a black “Cali” baseball hat, light green zip-up jacket with white possible fleece lining, black t-shirt, dark jeans and red tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as being white, 30 to 40 years old , up to 6 feet 2 inches tall, medium build with an unknown tattoo on his left forearm and a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.