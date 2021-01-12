BPD looking for 2 suspects wanted in theft from vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft from a vehicle last year.

The department said the theft occurred on Nov. 30 on Mount Vernon Avenue near Del Amo Way. The suspects are described as:

White or Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, thin build, light complexion with possible tattoos on his left arm or hand. He was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, jeans and a black and red baseball-style cap.

White or Hispanic woman in her 20s or 30s, medium build with light complexion. She was wearing a blue shirt, black jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.