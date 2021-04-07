BPD looking for 2 suspects wanted in Reading Cinemas knife assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon at Reading Cinemas last week.

The department said on April 2, there was an altercation with several victims involving a knife in the movie theater, located at 2000 Wible Road. The suspects are described as:

  • Hispanic man, 20 years old with short black hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
  • Hispanic woman, 20 years old with red hair. She was wearing a green jacket, black shirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

