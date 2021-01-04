BPD looking for 2 suspects wanted in business burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a business burglary last year.

The department said on Nov. 22 at around 6:12 p.m., the suspects entered a business in the 7400 block of District Boulevard and stole several items. The suspects are described as being a:

White man, 20-30 years old, medium build with brown hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with ‘SOCAL’ in white lettering, dark-colored pants, white and black tennis shoes and a burgundy face mask

White woman, 20-30 years old, thin build, wearing a gray zip hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, red knit cap, black face mask, red Vans-style shoes with a light-colored pit bull mix dog also in the suspect vehicle.

BPD said the vehicle was determined to be stolen and has since been recovered.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.