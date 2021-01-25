BPD looking for 2 suspects wanted in business burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for a business burglary.

The department said the incident occurred on Dec. 8 on Niles Street near Haley Street. The suspects are described as Hispanic men in their 20s, both about 5 feet 8 inches tall, average build with facial hair.

One of the suspects was wearing a baseball cap and jacket while the other was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.