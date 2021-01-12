BPD looking for 2 suspects wanted in business burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for a business burglary last month.

The department said on Dec. 28, the suspects forced their way into a business on California Avenue near Easton Drive and fled with jewelry and electronics. They are described as:

White man in his mid-to-late 30s, up to 6 feet tall, medium build, ruddy complexion with reddish, unshaven facial hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a logo in white lettering, dark green jacket, dark hooded sweatshirt with a white figure on the front, light blue jeans and black shoes with white trim.

White or Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s, up to 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build, with a dark-colored goatee. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark gray jeans, black shoes with white trim and in possession of an all-black BMX-style bicycle.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.