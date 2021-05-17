BPD looking for 2 suspects in catalytic converter theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for a catalytic converter theft.

The department said the theft occurred on April 8 at around 11:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Ranch House Road. The department said two people exited the suspect vehicle and removed the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle in the driveway.

The suspects are described as:

Hispanic man, 20-28 years old, thin to medium build, black bowl-style haircut with a tattoo on the right side of his neck and possibly a forehead tattoo. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Hispanic or Black woman, 22-28 years old, with fuchsia-colored shoulder-length hair (possibly a wig) and a thin to medium build. She was wearing a dark purple long-sleeved top.

The suspect vehicle is a 2008 four-door Honda Civic, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.

