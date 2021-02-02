BPD looking for 2 suspects in aggravated assault with firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an aggravated assault with a firearm.

The department said the assault occurred on Dec. 9 on E. California Avenue at Robinson Street. The suspects were last seen in a possible gray 2018 Jeep Compass with stock rims. The suspects are being described as:

Black man in his late 20s to early 30s, clean-shaven with short black hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and armed with a black handgun.

Black man in his late 20s wearing a black sweatshirt and black knit cap with a chinstrap beard armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.