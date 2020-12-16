BPD looking for 2 people wanted for stealing from vehicle in Target parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for stealing from a vehicle parked in a Target parking lot on Tuesday.

The department said the theft happened at the Target located at 3501 Mall View Road. One of the suspects is described as being a Hispanic woman in her 20s or 30s with light complexion, a tattoo on her left hand or forearm and wearing glasses.

The second suspect is a white or Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s with a light complexion who was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.