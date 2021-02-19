BPD looking for 2 Finish Line theft suspects

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying two suspects wanted for a theft at Finish Line Bicycles in late January.

The theft happened on Jan. 28 around 5:50 p.m. at the bicycle shop on Stockdale Highway. One suspect stole a bicycle while the second attempted to distract employees, according to police. The first suspect took off on the bicycle. The second suspect drove off in a gold or pewter colored-sedan similar to a Nissan Altima.

Suspect #1 Description (stole bicycle):

  • Age: 15-20 years old
  • Height: 5’9″
  • Weight: 150 lbs.
  • Thin build, dark hair
  • Wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt, gray sweatpants, white baseball cap, white shoes

Suspect #2 Description (drove off in vehicle):

  • Age: 24-30 years old
  • Height: 6’2 – 6’4″
  • Weight: 215 lbs.
  • Athletic build,
  • Face and neck tattoo of a lizard or gecko, possible dark tattoo under his right eye, unknown tattoos on chest
  • Wearing a black baseball hat with white logo, black zip-up jacket, black Adidas track pants, white skate shoes with black trim

Suspect Vehicle:

  • Late model sedan, similar to a Nissan Altima
  • Color: Gold or pewter

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News