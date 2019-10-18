BPD: Jeremy King, suspect in murder of 5-year-old boy, arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jeremy King, one of two men charged with murder in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton, has been captured after eluding authorities for more than a month.

King was arrested near South H Street and Hadar Road shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday. He is being held without bail and is due in court Monday morning.

King also eluded authorities early Wednesday following a brief chase.

King and Jonathan Rae Knight were indicted last month on murder and other charges in Kason’s shooting death in February 2017. Gunfire struck the boy as he sat in the backseat of a car traveling on California Avenue.

Kason’s brother, 7 at the time, was wounded but survived. Their mother’s boyfriend, an East Side Crips gang member, was driving the car and is believed to have been the intended target.

Knight has been in custody since his arrest in August in connection with a shooting in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood where no one was injured but multiple vehicles and homes were struck. He is set to appear in court Friday morning.